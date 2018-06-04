Kayaker dies after slipping and falling into rapids

The 50-year-old man was taken to hospital after falling into the water at Loch Tummel.

Rapids: Kayakers raised the alarm at Clunie Dam (file pic). CC by Alastair Seagroatt / Cropped

A kayaker has died after falling into rapids in Perthshire.

The man was sitting on rocks when he slipped into the water near the Clunie Dam at Loch Tummel at around 2.25pm on Sunday afternoon.

He was with a kayaking club who raised the alarm and emergency services went to the scene.

The 50-year-old was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the rescue.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said he has since died.

