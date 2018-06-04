Missing student's family informed as remains found at beach

Duncan Sim's relatives have been informed after a body was found in the water in St Andrews.

Missing: Extensive search for Duncan Sim. Police Scotland

The family of missing student Duncan Sim have been informed after a body was discovered at a beach in St Andrews.

Officers said human remains were found in the water near West Sands on Sunday evening.

The 19-year-old student was last seen leaving Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews at 11.15pm on March 14.

Despite extensive searches no trace of him was found in the weeks after he went missing.

The remains found off the West Sands are yet to be identified but it is understood Mr Sim's family have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 6.25pm on Sunday, June 3, officers from Fife Police attended West Sands, St Andrews, after the discovery of what is believed to be human remains were found within the water.

"Enquiries remain ongoing at this time."

