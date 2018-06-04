Man charged with robbery of taxi driver in Dundee
The 33-year-old was also charged with the attempted robbery of another taxi driver.
A man has been charged with the robbery of a taxi driver in Dundee.
The 33-year-old man has also been charged with the attempted robbery of another taxi driver in the city two days later.
The first incident is said to have taken place in Sharleston Drive on Thursday, May 31.
The attempted robbery allegedly happened in Dee Gardens on Saturday.
Police said the man has been held in custody and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.
