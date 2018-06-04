Man charged with robbery of taxi driver in Dundee 

The 33-year-old was also charged with the attempted robbery of another taxi driver.

Taxi: Man is due in court (file pic). © STV

A man has been charged with the robbery of a taxi driver in Dundee.

The 33-year-old man has also been charged with the attempted robbery of another taxi driver in the city two days later.

The first incident is said to have taken place in Sharleston Drive on Thursday, May 31.

The attempted robbery allegedly happened in Dee Gardens on Saturday.

Police said the man has been held in custody and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.