Man stabbed in eye after being ambushed by gang on street

Emergency services were called to South Street in Perth city centre on Saturday.

Perth: Street was cordoned off while investigations carried out. STV

A man was stabbed in the eye after being ambushed by a gang on a street.

Emergency services were called to South Street in Perth shortly before 1.30am on Saturday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries to his head and body.

STV News understands the man was knifed in the eye.

Three men are thought to have been involved in the attack.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call 1.26am on Saturday to attend an incident on South Street in Perth.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and one patient was taken to the Ninewells Hospital."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.