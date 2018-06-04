Doctor decapitated baby after failing to perform C-section

Dr Vaishnavy Laxman wrongly delivered the mother's baby naturally in Dundee in 2014.

Dr Vaishnavy Laxman: Patient's cervix was too small. Cavendish Press

A doctor's failure to deliver a baby by caesarean section contributed to the decapitation of the boy during birth.

Dr Vaishnavy Laxman wrongly decided to deliver the first time mother's baby naturally at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on March 2014, a medical tribunal has found.

It was found that the patient's cervix was too small, being no more than 4cm wide, during the delivery.

Ms Laxman, who previously undertook roles in obstetrics and gynaecology in Stirling and Kirkcaldy, started work at 8.30am the previous day and went home at 6pm for five hours.

She then returned to the hospital at 11pm before being told about the patient at 2am.

Ms Laxman was then paged at 8.30am to take a look at her when her condition became more critical.

Tribunal papers said: "The tribunal found that the breach extraction and consequences of traction was necessitated by Dr Vaishnavy Laxman's earlier decision to proceed with a vaginal delivery and which is the subject of the tribunal's findings.

"Accordingly, the tribunal found that Dr Vaishnavy Laxman conduct set in train a course of events which ultimately resulted in the decapitation of baby B and to this extent contributed to the decapitation.

"But for Dr Vaishnavy Laxman error of judgement in this regard, the decapitation would not have occurred."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.