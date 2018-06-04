Argentinian travels 7000 miles to visit Dundee United

The teenager from Buenos Aires city is obsessed with Scottish Championship club.

Agustin Mervic: Made a pilgrimage to Tannadice. Dundee United/SWNS.com

A devoted football fan has travelled more than 7000 miles from Argentina to see the home of Dundee United.

Agustin Mervic, 18, has become obsessed with the Championship club - despite never having seen them play live and hailing from the city where Lionel Messi has a statue.

The teenager, who lives in Buenos Aires - where Diego Maradona calls home - has become fascinated by the club's tangerine colour and history after researching them online.

The die-hard fan has convinced others in his home country to support United by setting up a fan club and social media accounts with hundreds of followers.

Agustin visited Tannadice for the first time last week and was given behind the scene access to the stadium and gifted club merchandise.

He made the trip with his aunt Estela and described it as a "dream come true".

Speaking during his trip, he said: "I hope Dundee United gain promotion to the Premiership this season.

"All our supporters in Argentina feel the same. I want all the supporters here in Dundee to get their wish too.

"I was on the internet when I decided I wanted to learn more about Scottish football.

"I came across Dundee United and my love of them began.

"I love the shirt, the colours, the badge and the supporters and I decided to come to Dundee to learn more about the club I love.

"My favourite player at the moment is Fraser Fyvie."

