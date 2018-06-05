Union and RAF flags stolen from village war memorial

Police are investigating the 'disrespectful' theft from a monument in Golspie, Sutherland.

War memorial: The flags were flying on Sunday. Google 2018

Two flags have been stolen from a war memorial in Sutherland.

The Union Flag and RAF centenary flag were taken from Golspie War Memorial on Monday, June 4.

Both flags were in place the previous day and are described as around 6ft 4in in size.

They had been put in place by members of the local community.

The theft has been described by police as "disrespectful".

Officers have urged anyone with information to contact them.

Constable Stephen Mackenzie said: "These flags were put in place at the memorial by members of the local community and for someone to steal them is particularly disrespectful.

"We would urge anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area or has information which could assist us to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference NE3974/18, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

