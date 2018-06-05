Cannabis resin worth £100,000 seized from city property

A 57-year-old women was subsequently arrested and charged after the seizure in Aberdeen.

Around £100,000 worth of cannabis resin has been seized from a property in Aberdeen.

The drugs were found during a search of a property in the Rosemount area on Monday.

A 57-year-old woman was subsequently arrested and charged in connection.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A representative for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland depends on members of the public to come forward and provide information to help us tackle drug misuse.

"It is crucial we know the 'who, what, why, when, where and how' in relation to people who are living or committing crime in our communities.

"Details like names, nicknames, addresses, descriptions and vehicle registration numbers can also be very helpful.

"Anyone with concerns or suspicions about drugs should contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous - no piece of information is ever considered too small or irrelevant."

