Man appears in court over death of man found near hotel

The injured 44-year-old was taken to hospital following an incident but died two days later.

Cruachan Hotel: Man was found injured. Google

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of another man in Fort William.

Mark Maguire was found injured in Achintore Road, near the Cruachan Hotel, at around 3.50am on Sunday May 13.

The 44-year-old was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died two days later.

John McLean, 41, was arrested three weeks after the death and appeared at Fort William Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with culpable homicide, the Crown Office said.

He made no plea and was released on bail with the case committed for further examination.

