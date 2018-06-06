Motorcyclist dies after smash with car on rural road

The crash happened on the B9015 near Garmouth, Moray, on Tuesday evening.

B9015: Car driver was uninjured in collision. Google

A biker has died after a collision with a car on a rural road in Moray.

The crash happened on the B9015 Garmouth to Mosstodloch road near the village of Garmouth at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man riding a black Suzuki motorcycle died of his injuries.

A woman, 54, driving a red Citroen car was uninjured in the incident.

Emergency services attended the scene, with the road closed for several hours to allow for a crash investigation.

Sergeant Stuart Lawrence, from the north-east divisional road policing unit, said: "I can confirm that a 37-year-old male has died as a result of the two-vehicle collision.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

"We are keen to trace any drivers who may have been travelling on the road around the time and seen either vehicle prior to the collision.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have stopped at the scene, and who has not yet passed their details to police, to contact us.

"I would ask anyone who has any other information which would assist our investigation to contact Police Scotland on 101."

