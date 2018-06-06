Driver dies after crashing car into bridge and river

The smash happened on the B9176 at Struie near Ardgay in the Highlands on Tuesday.

Crash: The road remains closed. STV

A driver has died after crashing into a bridge before plunging into a river.

The smash happened on the B9176 at Struie near Ardgay in the Highlands at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A 63-year-old man, who was driving a Volvo V40, died after crashing into a bridge before careering into the Allt Fear Burn.

The road remains closed while structural examinations take place on the bridge.

Constable Kate Park said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of the driver who has sadly died in this collision.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision and who has not yet spoken to police to contact us 101."

