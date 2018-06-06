German tourist reported missing after visiting Aberdeen

Saskia Schiffer, 33, may be travelling around Scotland and could be at Glen Coe.

Missing: Have you seen her?

A German tourist has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Saskia Schiffer was last seen in the Berryden area around 4pm on Tuesday.

Police have appealed for the public's help in tracing the 33-year-old.

Officers said is it likely she could be travelling around Scotland and may be at Glen Coe.

She is described as being around 5ft 2in and was wearing navy clothing.

Anyone who has seen her has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

