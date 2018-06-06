Three held after man 'stabbed in eye in murder bid'
A 35-year-old man is said to have been attacked on South Street in Perth.
Three people have been charged after a man was allegedly stabbed in the eye in an attempted murder.
A 35-year-old man is said to have been attacked on South Street in Perth.
He was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries to his head and body shortly before 1.30am on Saturday.
Three men, aged 21, 22 and 23, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
They are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.