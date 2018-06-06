Three held after man 'stabbed in eye in murder bid'

A 35-year-old man is said to have been attacked on South Street in Perth.

South Street: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries. STV

Three people have been charged after a man was allegedly stabbed in the eye in an attempted murder.

A 35-year-old man is said to have been attacked on South Street in Perth.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries to his head and body shortly before 1.30am on Saturday.

Three men, aged 21, 22 and 23, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.