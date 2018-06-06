Driver who killed grandmother in head-on smash jailed

Jamesina Stewart, 57, died following crash on the A90 near Ellon in Aberdeenshire.

Jamesina Stewart: Died at the scene.

A driver who killed a grandmother in a head-on crash has been jailed for six years.

Alin Jar, 31, of Aberdeen, was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Meriva that collided with a Renault Megane carrying 57-year-old Jamesina Stewart and her family on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.

Mrs Stewart, known as Ina, was killed at the scene while her daughter suffered horrific injuries.

Judge Lord Woolman sentenced Jar to six years in jail and banned him for driving for eight years.

He said: "Mrs Stewart sat in the middle of the back seat.

"She was singing along with the two children.

"Suddenly your car came along on the wrong side of the carriageway. There was a head-on collision."

Lord Woolman said that one driver described Jar's driving as "ridiculous".

An eye witness added: "Some nutcase pulled out on the wrong side with no chance of overtaking safely."

When Jar crashed he was on his way to deliver a Vauxhall Meriva.

Mrs Stewart's daughter, Amanda Todd, needed to have four operations on her legs and has been left with a noticeable limp.

The occupants of the Megane had been on a Mother's Day weekend trip to the Happy Plant Garden Centre in Mintlaw and were heading towards Ellon.

