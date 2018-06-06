Helicopter rescues two people stuck on rocks at beach
The pair had to be winched to safety by the search and rescue helicopter on Wednesday.
A coastguard helicopter has been used to rescue two people who were stuck on rocks at a beach near Elgin.
The pair had to be winched to safety by the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness after getting into difficulties near rocks at Hopeman East Beach.
The emergency services attended at around 5.45pm on Wednesday after receiving reports of one person in the water and another on the rocks.
HM Coastguard coordinated the rescue operation which also involved Burghead Coastguard Rescue Team and Buckie lifeboat, along with Moray inshore rescue organisation.
Once traced they were winched on board the helicopter and taken to shore and put into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Their condition is not known at this time.
