German tourist reported missing from Aberdeen found safe

Saskia Schiffer was last seen in the Berryden area of Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Missing: Traced safely.

A German tourist who was reported missing from Aberdeen has been found safe

Saskia Schiffer was last seen in the Berryden area around 4pm on Tuesday.

Officers thought the 33-year-old might have been travelling around Scotland and may have been at Glen Coe.

However, on Thursday morning Police Scotland confirmed that she had been traced.

A representative for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that Saskia Schiffer, who had been reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced safe and well.

"Thank you to all who assisted."

