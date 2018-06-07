Woman injured after plunging from Tay Road Bridge 

Emergency services were called to the River Tay, Dundee, at 8.30am on Thursday.

A woman has been injured after plunging from the Tay Road Bridge.

The bridge was closed for 30 minutes while the woman was rescued from the water.

She has been taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The woman ended up in the water and has been rescued by lifeboat crews."

