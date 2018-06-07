Man fighting for life after being crushed by digger

Emergency services have been called to South Waulkhill Farm, Aberdeenshire, on Thursday.

Cordon: The farm has been taped off.

A man is fighting for his life after being crushed by a digger.

Emergency services have been called to South Waulkhill Farm, Newmachar, Aberdeenshire, at 9.10am on Thursday.

A man was critically injured after being crushed by the vehicle.

The farm has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police are in attendance with other emergency services at the moment.

"A man has been seriously injured."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 9.05am to attend an incident at Waulkmill Farm in Newmachar.

"We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations team and wildcat responders to the scene."

