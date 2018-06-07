Man crushed to death by digger in industrial accident

The 68-year-old died following the incident at South Waulkhill Farm in Aberdeenshire.

South Waulkhill: Farm cordoned off by police. STV

A man has been crushed to death by a digger on a farm.

Emergency services were called to South Waulkhill Farm, Newmachar, Aberdeenshire, at 9.10am on Thursday.

A 68-year-old man was pronounced dead following the industrial accident.

The farm has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course, as is the case with all sudden deaths.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this sad time."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 9.05am to attend an incident at Waulkmill Farm in Newmachar.

"We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations team and wildcat responders to the scene."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.