Dundee player Paul McGowan spat at nightclub bouncer

Footballer carried out the attack during his club's awards night in May.

Paul McGowan: Previous convictions for assault. SNS

Dundee footballer Paul McGowan has admitted spitting on a bouncer outside a nightclub.

The midfielder carried out the attack while on a night out in the city with teammates after the club's player of the year awards in May.

An altercation took place with door staff around 2am outside Underground in South Tay Street, before McGowan, 30, spat on the bouncer.

In court on Thursday, a sheriff was shown a list of his previous convictions - which include three separate offences of assaulting police officers dating from 2010, 2013 and 2015.

At the time of his last conviction, McGowan was told he was "on the cusp of custody", but was instead placed on an electronic tag.

He will return to Dundee Sheriff Court next month to face sentencing.

McGowan, of Airdrie, pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a charge of assaulting the bouncer by spitting on him.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence for social work background reports and an assessment of his suitability for another restriction of liberty order as an alternative to prison.

McGowan was granted bail and refused to comment as he left court.

The former Celtic player - who also previously starred for Hamilton and St Mirren - signed for Dundee in 2014 and has played more than 120 games for the club, scoring six goals.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.