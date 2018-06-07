Lives of boys rescued from sea 'saved by fast 999 call'

The pair, aged 11 and 14, were in danger in the Moray Firth on Wednesday afternoon.

The lives of two boys rescued from the Moray Firth were probably saved by their friend's quick 999 call, the coastguard has said.

The alarm was raised at around 5.45pm on Wednesday after one of boys, aged 11 and 14, got into difficulty in the surf near Hopeman, Moray.

The other boy is believed to have swum out to help while another stayed ashore and called the coastguard.

A helicopter was scrambled and winched the pair off the rock before carrying them to safety.

Neither boy was seriously injured but their rescuers estimated they had just 15 minutes before the rocks they were on were fully submerged.

A spokesman for the Moray Coastguard team said: "The person making the call had got ashore but realised his friends were in difficulties.

"He knew who to call and the quick 999 call probably saved his friends lives."

"It was a bright, sunny, warm day," they added. "However, the sea is still cold and rough. Conditions on the coast and rivers change rapidly and can catch people out.

"Luckily, everyone tonight is safe and well but it could have ended differently."

