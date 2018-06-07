Crews tackle huge wildfire as smoke seen for miles 

Four appliances and one wildfire unit have been called to the blaze near Lossiemouth.

Hopeman: Firefighters are in attendance. Ashleigh Bass

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a massive forest fire near Lossiemouth after reports of thick smoke being seen for miles.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said four appliances and one wildfire unit are in attendance.

The fire in Clashach Quarry, Hopeman was reported at around 3.35pm on Wednesday.

Police and other emergency services are also in the area assisting with the fire service.

Road closures have been put in place between Hopeman Golf Club to Gordonstoun and Lossiemouth to Silver Sands.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the situation.

The SFRS say that the fire front is around 2km by 500m.

