Motorcylist killed in crash 'lived for his family' 

Relatives of Andrew Pearce who died in a Moray a crash spoke of the 37-year-old's love for family.

Andrew Pearce: Died after crash in Moray.

The family of a motorcyclist involved in a fatal collision in Moray have told how he "lived for his family."

Andrew Pearce died after the crash on the B9015 Garmouth to Mosstodloch Road on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old from Berwick upon Tweed joined the RAF as a youngster before working as a driving instructor.

In a statement released through Police Scotland his family said: "Andy lived for his family - his wife Jacquelyn, parents Raymond and Christine, step-parents Nigel and Pattie, his sister Heather, all his in-laws and his four wonderful children Scott, Aimee, Ryan and Jenna.

"We also can't forget his two black labs Murf and Moka.

"Andy was originally from Berwick upon Tweed where he attended school and then joined the RAF as an MT Driver stationed at Leuchars and Aldergrove.

"He went on to work for local and national driving companies including Tesco, Moray Council, Carntyne, Decora, Stagecoach and Gleaners, and taught others as a driving instructor.

"He also returned briefly to Leuchars to support and cover the fire strikes. Keeping fit was also a massive part of Andy's life and he was an extremely skilled downhill mountain biker and bodybuilding enthusiast.

"Andy had settled in Garmouth and planned on starting an accountancy course in August at Moray College UHI which would have allowed him to spend more time at home with his family and support Jacquelyn in a new joint business venture as wedding photographers. He also hoped to start volunteering as a retained fire fighter - something he would have excelled at.

"There are no words to describe how devastated we are that he won't achieve these dreams, and it is impossible to put into words how much we will miss him. We would ask for our privacy to be respected at this very difficult time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.