Death of man found at nature reserve treated as suspicous

Kinnordy Nature Reserve: Man found dead. Google 2018/Police Scotland

The body was discovered at Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir, Angus, by a member of the public at 5am on Thursday morning.

Police have now launched an investigation into the death and are appealing for anyone who seen anything suspicious in the area between Tuesday and Thursday to contact them as soon as possible.

Officers are also carrying door to door enquires and checking CCTV footage in a bid to establish the man's identity and trace any family members.

Detective Superintendent James Smith of the Major Investigation Team said : "We are treating the death of the man as suspicious and investigations are being carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death.

"Enquiries are underway to establish the identity of the man and trace his next of kin.

"A member of the public alerted police that the body of a man had been found in the car park of Kinnordy Nature Reserve in the early of hours of Thursday morning.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in this area between Tuesday 5th June and Thursday 7th June and saw anything suspicious to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between these dates, and has a dash cam. You may have captured footage which may be useful to our enquiries and we would like to hear from you.

"Officers have been stationed on the B951 Kirriemuir to Kirkton of Kingoldrum road, this evening speaking to motorists and members of the public to establish if they have witnessed anything suspicious on the road or surrounding areas either yesterday or the early hours of this morning.

"A review of CCTV is underway, along with house to house enquiries.

"There will continue to be a police presence in the area whilst our enquiries are being carried out."

