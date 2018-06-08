Twelve-year-old girl assaulted outside sports centre

The attack happened at the Meadows Sports Centre in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, on Thursday.

Ellon: Footage has emerged on social media. Google 2018/PA

A 12-year-old girl has been assaulted near a sports centre.

The attack happened at the Meadows Sports Centre in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, at 1pm on Thursday.

Footage has appeared on social media showing the assault involving the schoolgirl.

Sergeant Scott McKay said: "We are aware that this incident was filmed and that there may be footage circulating on social media sites.

"We would ask that anyone with information gets in touch with us on 101.

"Officers are following a positive line of enquiry."

