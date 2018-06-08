Teenager reported missing from city home found safe

Chloe Johnstone, 18, was last seen at 9.50pm on Tuesday in the Clifton Road area.

Found: Teenager missing for three days.

A teenager who was reported missing from her Aberdeen home has been found "safe and well".

Concerns were raised for Chloe Johnstone, 18, after she went missing for three days.

The teenager, who had last been seen at around 9.50pm on June 5 in the Clifton Road area, was found safely on Thursday night.

A representative for Police Scotland said: "Chloe Johnstone, 18, who had been reported missing from the Mastrick area of Aberdeen has now been traced safe and well."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.