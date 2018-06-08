Pensioner dies in hospital following diving accident

Emergency services were called to Ardmair Bay, north of Ullapool, in the Highlands.

A diver has died following an incident in water in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to Ardmair Bay, north of Ullapool, on Thursday.

A 74-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness but later died.

The death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.

Inspector Kevin MacLeod said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

"As part of our enquiries I would like to appeal to three kayakers who were in the area yesterday who we understand assisted with the incident at the time.

"Unfortunately they left the scene before their details could be noted."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

