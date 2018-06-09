Pensioner seriously injured after two-car crash on A9

The 72-year-old woman was flown to hospital after the crash on Friday night.

Crash: Three people injured. STV

A pensioner has been left seriously injured after a crash that left two others needing hospital treatment.

The 72-year-old woman driver had to be flown to hospital for treatment with her passenger and driver of the other car taken by ambulance for less serious injuries.

The two car collision involving a red Ford Focus and silver Toyota Hilux took place on the A9 beear Dalwhinnue at around 5.30pm on Friday.

The driver of the Ford Focus was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and the driver of the Toyota was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness along with the other passenger.

The road remained closed until just after midnight to allow for an investigation to be carried out.

Sergeant Chris Murray, of the road policing unit, said "Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal for anyone who saw these vehicles prior to the collision and who have not already spoken with officers to come forward."

