Man dies after falling through roof of wholesalers

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.55am on Saturday morning.

A man has died after falling through a roof at a grain wholesalers in Stracathro.

Police were called to W N Lindsay after receiving reports of the tragic accident at around 8.50am on Saturday.

Emergency services also attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ambulances, fire engines and police officers are still in attendance at the scene on the A90 just before Stracathro Services.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

