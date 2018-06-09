Body found in search for missing pensioner in city centre

Officers were searching for 80-year-old Frank Finnie who was reported missing from Sheddocksley.

Body: Found in search for missing man.

A man's body has been found in the search for a missing pensioner.

Police officers made the discovery in Aberdeen city centre on Saturday afternoon as they were searching for 80-year-old Frank Finnie who was reported missing from Sheddocksley.

The body is yet to be formally identified but Mr Finnie's family have been aware of the find.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances but inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the death.

"As is standard a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

