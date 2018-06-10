Man in hospital after being struck with car near nursery
The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries after being hit on Sunday.
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Arbroath.
The man was struck by a small blue car on the A933 Forfar Road, near Ashbrook Nursery, on the outskirts of the Angus town at about 12.20am on Sunday.
Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a man wearing a dark suit walking on the Forfar Road towards Colliston, or anyone who may have seen the car, to get in touch.
Police can be contacted on 101.
