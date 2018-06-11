Search for Scot who vanished while travelling in Australia

The family of Daniel Buckner reported him missing after last hearing from him on May 21.

A search has been launched for a Scottish man who vanished while travelling in Australia's northern territory.

Daniel Buckner, 28, from the Isle of Skye, was last heard from on May 21 before family members reported him missing.

Police Scotland are assisting Australian authorities in their appeal to trace him.

It is believed Mr Buckner, who was travelling in a Jeep, is a qualified air conditioner engineer and may have sought work in the field.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said on social media: "Daniel Buckner, 28, has been reported missing by family on Skye whilst travelling in Darwin, Australia.

"Last heard from on 21 May.

"Can this be shared enough to make sure he's safe and well across the globe. Incident 2405."

