Two pregnant deer illegally shot, prompting police probe

The animals' remains were discovered in a field in North Uist near the A865.

Deer hinds: Two animals slaughtered out of season Richard Piggott

Two pregnant deer have been illegally shot in North Uist, prompting a police probe.

The remains of the animals, which were killed out of season, were discovered in a field near the A865 between Bayhead and Kilmuir.

While deer hinds can be killed lawfully, officers say the incident happened around May 7.

Open season for deer hinds in Scotland ends on March 31.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: "Police in North Uist are appealing to anyone who has information about this incident to contact them on 101 quoting NH1052/18 or alternatively via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

