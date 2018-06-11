Man 'cut off disabled woman's hand and took it with him'

Stephen Brisbane is alleged to have severed Sandra McGowan's hand at her home in Dundee.

South Road: Alleged to have taken hand with him. STV

A man has appeared in court charged with cutting off a disabled woman's hand and taking it with him.

Stephen Brisbane is alleged to have entered the home of Sandra McGowan on South Road, Dundee, "uninvited" on February 14.

The 33-year-old is said to have assaulted Ms McGowan causing her to fall from her wheelchair.

Prosecutors then claim he grabbed the 62-year-old's wrist and severed her right hand with a knife.

Miss McGowan is said to have fallen unconscious.

Brisbane is accused of taking away the hand and robbing her of a ring while not calling for medical help.

The charge states he attacked the woman to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of her life.

Brisbane faces an earlier accusation that he threatened his sister at an address in Dundee and stole a phone.

No plea was made during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Mulholland continued the case until next month.

