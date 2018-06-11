Teenager admits killing father-of-two with single punch

John Watt died after his head hit the road following the assault in Dundee.

John Watt: Skull fractured in attack.

A 16-year-old boy has admitted killing a man in the street with a single punch.

The Dundee teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, hit John Watt on the cheek causing him to fall and smash his head on the road.

Mr Watt, 50, suffered skull fractures and bleeding on the brain and died 14 hours later when his life support machine was switched off.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Monday the teenager pleaded guilty to the culpable homicide of Mr Watt.

The fatal assault took place on Albert Street, Dundee, around 3.30am on January 7.

Mr Watt, a father-of-two, had spent the night in the Abode public house and then Rewind nightclub.

He left the club just before 3am and was walking home when he became involved in an argument with teenagers who were leaning out of a flat window.

After he walked off, his killer left the flat and launched the fatal attack.

Judge Lord Mulholland told the teenager: "You have pled guilty to a very serious matter.

"You punched his man causing catastrophic and unsurvivable injuries."

The teenager will return to court in July for sentencing.