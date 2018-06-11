Boy, 12, 'made threats against B&Q and Home Bargains'

Police have charged a schoolboy following the alleged threats made earlier this month.

B&Q Peterhead: Threats were allegedly made. Google 2018

A 12-year-old boy has been charged after alleged threats were made against two businesses.

Police said earlier this month that they were investigating reports of threats made against B&Q and Home Bargains stores in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Officers began carrying out searches in the local area.

But they also said there was no credible threat to the public.

On Monday, they confirmed that a schoolboy had been charged in connection with both incidents.

He will now be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Police said in a tweet: "Following reports of threats made against two businesses in the Peterhead area on Friday, June 1, a 12-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with both incidents and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.