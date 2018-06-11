Range Rover occupants sought over nature reserve murder

The car was seen in Kinnordy Nature Reserve the night before Steven Donaldson was found dead.

Police: Steven was subjected to a 'sustained and brutal' attack. Police Scotland

Detectives investigating the murder of Steven Donaldson want to trace the occupants of a black Range Rover who were spotted in the nature reserve hours before his body was found.

Police have also revealed three men were see in the car park at Kinnordy Nature Reserve around 8pm on Wednesday.

Steven's body was discovered at 5am the following day and officers later confirmed he had been subjected to a "sustained and brutal" attack.

Detective Superintendent James Smith, of the Major Investigation Team (MIT), said : "I'd like to re-assure the public that every effort is being made to trace whoever is responsible for his brutal murder.

"I'd like to thank the public that have come forward so far, however I am convinced the answers to what has happened sit within the communities of Angus.

"Please do not think that the police have all the answers, we need information and people to come forward with that information, no matter how small or insignificant it may be."

He confirmed there had been "significant speculation" on social media but urged people to contact his team if they know something that can assist the investigation.

The MIT are still trying to map Steven's movements in the hours before his death.

They have established he left his home in Arbroath, Angus around 10pm on Wednesday and travelled to the Kirriemuir area in his distinctive white BMW M1 motor vehicle.

It is a small sports saloon vehicle with the registration S73 VED.

Police are keen to establish the car's movements and forensic examinations are continuing at the scene.

Officers are also carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage for any details that can assist our investigation.

He added: "We are also keen to trace the occupants of a black Range Rover style of vehicle which was seen about 10pm that Wednesday evening parked at the end of a driveway, about a half mile west of the Kinnordy Nature Reserve car park.

"The occupants may hold vital information, and it's important that they come forward and speak to officers from the investigation.

"Similarly there was a sighting of three men about 8pm that Wednesday evening, within the car park at Kinnordy Nature Reserve.

"I appreciate it's a popular location, however if you were there that evening, please come forward and speak to officers."

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

