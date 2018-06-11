Dad 'lay dead for two days' after falling from fire exit

Frank Finnie, 80, who has dementia, was pronounced dead at Aberdeen Market.

A dad with dementia who died after falling from a fire exit wasn't found for two days, his son has claimed.

Frank Finnie, 80, was pronounced dead at Aberdeen Market after going missing from his home in Sheddocksley.

His son, Keith Finnie, said CCTV showed the pensioner falling forwards through a fire exit door at 3pm on Thursday.

However, it wasn't until 1pm on Saturday when the pensioner, who used a zimmer, was discovered.

It's understood Mr Finnie was looking for the toilet moments before he died.

Dead: He was found by police officers.

The pensioner's body was found by police officers who spotted him walking to the market from Union Street.

Speaking to STV News, his 44-year-old son said he has been left angered at the length of time it took someone to find the body.

He said: "When I pulled up in my car, there was a police car there and I waited until they went out and asked if my dad had been recognised.

"In the manager's office, they told me he was seen on camera and unfortunately he had a terrible accident where he fell to his death while going through a fire exit door.

"When he was in the Aberdeen market, someone suggested he had a coffee and he then finished a coffee and went to the bathroom or was leaving the premises."

Keith said his dad died from severe bleeding after splitting his head open after the fall.

"I was told on CCTV when he opened it, he fell through this at an alarming rate," he said.

"He fell, split his head and remained there for two days. I also heard the fire exit was not in use anymore."

Keith Finnie: He has been left angered at the death.

Keith has hit out at the market, claiming the fire exit should have been cordoned off.

He said: "I wonder how he got to the fire exit but more importantly, how he managed to open this.

"When he opened it, why wasn't there an alarm?

"I was told on CCTV, when he opened it, he fell through this at an alarming rate.

"He fell, split his head and remained there for two days. I also heard the fire exit was not in use anymore.

"If it was redundant, why wasn't it hard barriered off or alarmed. Why was my dad not found? This was on CCTV, why was there no one watching the monitors?

"Why was he not picked up later when people who work there are doing their checks they are paid to do?"

Keith said he hasn't stopped thinking about his dad's death since the incident happened and is demanding answers.

He added: "I've not got any answers from these questions and they keep me awake at night because if that exit was redundant, it should have been permanently locked so this didn't happen.

"If it didn't happen, my dad would still be here right now.

"Had someone noticed or paid attention, he may have been found and still be here now.

"Being 80 and in quite poor health, he didn't have much strength so I wonder how he managed to open the fire exit in the first place."

John Dow, manager for the market, declined to comment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances but enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the death.

"As is standard a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

