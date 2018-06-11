  • STV
Weekend of 'alcohol-fuelled' violence sees 14 charged

STV

Alleged offences reportedly took place within a 30-mile radius of Aberdeenshire.

Crackdown: Specialist officers on alert in crime-hit areas PA

Police have charged 14 men amid a crime crackdown in Aberdeenshire following an "alcohol-fuelled" weekend of violence.

The alleged offences, ranging from violent assaults to shoplifting, reportedly took place within a 30-mile radius in the last few days.

While violent crime has fallen in the region by 17% in the last year, specialist officers were on alert after violence and anti-social behaviour was reported in various northern towns and villages.

In Stonehaven, two 42-year-old men were charged in connection with alleged attacks in the town centre, while three men aged 29, 25 and 22 were charged over alleged anti-social behaviours.

A 37-year-old man was also charged over an alleged attack in Portlethen.

Meanwhile in Banchory three men, aged 62, 27, and 20, were each charged in connection with alleged attacks.

Officers also charged a 20-year-old male driver over his driving in the town centre and hit him with an anti-social behaviour warning.

In Inverurie a 40-year-old man was charged over an alleged assault and various instances of alleged shoplifting.

A 38-year old man and two men, aged 23 and 22, were also each charged in connection with alleged anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Detectives also undertook 60 licensed premises checks during the weekend period.

Police chiefs have since assured locals the force "will not be complacent" over violent crimes.

Chief inspector Murray Main said: "We know the vast majority of people go out at the weekend to have fun and enjoy themselves.

"Unfortunately - and despite repeated warnings of the potential consequences of acting aggressively or committing anti-social behaviour - a small minority of individuals continue to let themselves and others down as a result of their unacceptable and often alcohol-fuelled actions.

"The impact of alcohol-related violence and associated anti-social behaviour can be felt throughout communities and while Aberdeenshire remains one of the safest areas to live or visit, like elsewhere our town centres can also attract a small number of individuals who are unable to behave or are intent on causing trouble.

"We will not be complacent and as this weekend shows, there remains much work to be done.

"This weekly operation builds on our promise to target those responsible for committing crime within our communities and we will continue to work hard with our partners and those involved in the night time economy to ensure the area remains safe for people to enjoy themselves.

"We all have a responsibility to do our bit though and your actions are your responsibility. Injuries sustained as a consequence of alcohol-related violence are often facial and can be life changing for victims, offenders and their families.

"Just one punch can kill someone - it's really not worth it."

