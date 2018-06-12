Man found with serious head injury in Aberdeen city centre
He was discovered in an area between Union Street and the Green on Tuesday.
A man has been found seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre.
He was discovered in an area between Union Street and the Green at around 3am on Tuesday.
The man is being treated for a severe head injury at the city's Royal Infirmary.
Inspector Graeme Penny said: "We are currently carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances which led to this man being found injured.
"Anyone with information should contact police."
