Original 'H' from Hollywood sign arrives in Scotland

This is the first time the historic 45ft letter has been anywhere other than America.

Sign: Replaced by Alice Cooper.

An original letter from the Hollywood sign has arrived in Scotland.

This is the first time the 45ft 'H' has been anywhere other than America.

The letter is being refurbished and reassembled in a workshop in Oldmeldrum, in Aberdeenshire, ahead of a worldwide Hollywood memorabilia exhibition beginning in London next week.

Promoter from The Heart of Hollywood Tour, Keith Douglas, said: "This is the original 'H' that stood on Los Angeles hill from 1923 to 1978 when it was replaced.

"Alice Cooper raised the funds to replace it with a shiny new one, and this one went into storage for 30 years, subsequently to be bought by a friend of mine in the states.

"This is one of the few monuments made by man that can be seen from space."

The letter, over four double-decker buses high and weighing 75,000 kg, has been built to withstand an earthquake in LA and 150 mph winds.

After its tour in London, the historical letter is to take a tour around the world.

"The idea is that we're going to take it around the world to maybe 60 capital cities in the next five years so that the population of the world can see the 'H' in all its glory," Mr Douglas continued.

"Of course it's completely synonymous with the golden era of Hollywood.

"It was considered a rite of passage to climb the hill and touch the sign, always the 'H', never any of the other letters - I can tell you that Marilyn Monroe, James Dean and John Wayne's DNA is on there, and probably every other great star from the 20s to the 70s."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.