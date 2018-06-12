Family of swans on rush hour waddle holds up A90 traffic

Drivers queued up behind the birds as they went for a stroll in Aberdeenshire.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5796568190001-family-of-swans-hold-up-a90-traffic-during-morning-waddle.jpg" />

A family of swans held up traffic as the birds waddled along the A90 during rush hour.

The group, which included two adults and seven cygnets, were seen near Cortes in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday.

Jasmine Milne drove by on her way to work and said traffic had queued up behind the swans, who were heading towards Fraserburgh.

They were later seen unharmed on the side of the road.

Earlier this week rush hour commuters faced delays on the M9 because of a loose cow.

The animal was eventually herded back into its field at the side of the motorway.

