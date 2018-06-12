Driving instructor 'sexually assaulted 15 female students'

Neil Addison, 55, from Fife, allegedly touched the women inappropriately.

Assault: 15 women accuse Neil Addison of sexual assault.

A driving instructor was ordered to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting 15 of his female students.

Neil Addison, 55, of Cupar, Fife, is alleged to have "intentionally or recklessly" touched the women sexually over the course of almost three years.

He is accused of placing his hands on the legs of all 15 women - with five alleging he then went on to touch their breast.

Addison denied all charges of sexual assault on Tuesday, which were said to have been committed at various addresses in Fife between September 1, 2015 and August 28, 2018.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told Dundee Sheriff Court there were 15 separate female complainers in the case and that Addison was their driving instructor.

Addison's lawyer said the defence were fully prepared for trial.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael set a trial date in August and continued Addison's bail meantime.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.