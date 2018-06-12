Two injured as crash between lorry and car closes A9

Police have urged drivers to avoid the road after an air ambulance was called in to help.

Crash: Road has been closed. Google 2018

Two people have been injured in a serious crash between a car and a lorry on the A9.

The smash took place shortly before 1pm on Tuesday at Balhaldie, north of Dunblane.

Police described the incident as a "serious road collision" and said the Scottish Air Ambulance and the fire service had been called to the scene to assist.

The road has been closed around a mile south of the Shell service station at Balhaldie and is likely to remain shut for some time.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Inspector Andrew Thomson from the Road Policing Unit at Stirling said: "Our collision investigation is likely to be ongoing for a number of hours and the southbound carriageway is closed, which has also allowed the Air Ambulance helicopter to land.

"As such, drivers should look to utilise Broxden and travel south via the M90, rather than the A9.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and anyone who was on the road at the time and witnessed what happened should contact police immediately."

A fire service spokeswoman said two casualties had been handed into the care of the ambulance service.

