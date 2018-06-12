Hundreds of homes left without power after cable fault

Around 1200 premises in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen were cut off on Tuesday.

Power: Fault was repaired swiftly (file pic). SSE

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Aberdeen were left without power after a cut on Tuesday morning.

Around 1200 premises in the Kincorth area of the city were cut off around 10am, according to energy provider SSEN.

Engineers were sent to the location and found a fault in an underground cable.

The fault was repaired by early afternoon with all power restored around 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: "Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks was alerted to a power cut at 10.04am today in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen following an underground cable fault.

"Roughly 1200 customers were affected in total, with all restored by 12.30pm.

"SSEN apologises for any inconvenience caused by the power cut and thanks its customers for their patience while our engineers worked to safely restore their supply."

