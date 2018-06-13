Passenger dies after A9 crash between lorry and cars

The 72-year-old man was travelling in a Mercedes which collided with a lorry on Tuesday.

Crash: Road was closed for six hours. Google 2018

A 72-year-old man has died following a crash involving a lorry and two cars on the A9.

The smash took place shortly before 1pm on Tuesday at Balhaldie, north of Dunblane.

The elderly man was a passenger in a Mercedes E-Class car which collided with a lorry before hitting a Vauxhall Astra.

A 71-year-old man who was driving the car is in a serious condition in hospital, while the 72-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the road for around six hours and are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, from Forth Valley's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died as a result of this collision and Police Scotland will continue to provide them with all the support and assistance they require.

"As part of our ongoing investigation, we are keen to speak with any motorists who were on the A9 on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed what happened.

"I am particularly keen to hear from drivers with dashcam footage who may have recorded the collision.

"In addition, anyone with any other relevant information is also asked to contact police immediately."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.