Helicopter ditches into loch with two people on board

At around 10.15am on Wednesday, police were alerted to the incident.

Crash: Two people were on board. Mark McEwan

A helicopter has ditched into a loch in the Western Isles.

It is understood two people were on board the aircraft which was carrying salmon when it ditched in North Uist.

Diversions are in place with the A867 closed between Lochmaddy and Clachan Na Luib.

PDG Aviation Services Chief Exec Jerry Francis confirmed that the aircraft was one of their fleet, a AS350B2 Squirrel.

The diversion is route is via the A865 and motorists are advised to drive with care and that this road is not suitable for larger vehicles.

