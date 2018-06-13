Man dies after helicopter ditches into island loch

Police confirmed a 58-year-old man has died following the incident in North Uist.

AS350B2 Squirrel: Helicopter came down on Wednesday morning. Mark McEwan

A man has died after a helicopter ditched into a loch in the Western Isles.

The AS350B2 Squirrel aircraft came down in water between Lochmaddy and Clachan Na Luib on North Uist at around 10.15am on Wednesday.

A 58-year-old man died in the crash but no other people are believed to have been on board the helicopter, which was working for the Scottish Salmon Company at the time.

Police and ambulance crews attended the incident which forced the closure of local roads.

The victim's next of kin have been informed.

Officers from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) are now travelling to the scene.

Chief inspector Ian Graham, area commander for the Western Isles, said: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the man's family and the local community at this difficult time.

"Our enquiries into this are ongoing and we are liaising with other agencies, including the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau, in order to establish the full circumstances.

"The A867 between Lochmaddy and Clanach Na Luib has reopened."

A spokesman for PDG Aviation Services said: "I am able to confirm it was one of our aircraft.

"It was out working at the time for the Scottish Salmon Company, but it was not carrying salmon."

Scots carrier Loganair said there may be delays at Benbecula Airport due to the incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.