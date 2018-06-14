Van crashes into house causing gas leak and road closure
Emergency services were called to the A96 between Forres and Alves in Moray.
A van has crashed into a house, causing a major gas leak.
Emergency services were called to the A96 between Forres and Alves in Moray shortly after 7.30am on Thursday.
A gas leak has been caused by the smash, forcing the road to be closed in both directions.
Storm Hector is continuing to batter Scotland with high winds and heavy rain.
No one has been injured following the crash.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The gas board have been called due to a gas leak.
"We have closed the road."
