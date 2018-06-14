Fire rips through workshop as smoke seen for miles

The blaze happened at lorry firm Gray & Adams in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire.

Blaze: Smoke seen for miles. April Duthie

More than 40 firefighters have been called after a blaze ripped through a paint workshop.

The fire happened at lorry firm Gray & Adams in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, shortly after 10am on Thursday.

A man has been injured in the blaze and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Smoke could be seen for miles, with 42 firefighters battling the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The paint workshop is on fire.

"There is asbestos in the roof area.

"A man is being treated for chest paints."

